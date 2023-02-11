Turkmenistan, France discuss development of inter-parliamentary partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Paris Maksat Charyev held a meeting with the Chairman of the France-Central Asia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Herve Morey and French senators Arnaud de Belenet and Franck Menonville, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmen Embassy in France.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development and strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as implementation of agreements that were reached during the visit of the Senate delegation to Turkmenistan in December 2022.

The French senators noted that the impetus for the development of inter-parliamentary relations was given by a meeting with President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which took place during a visit to the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

In turn, the ambassador of Turkmenistan spoke about the recent constitutional amendments that have come into force, which have determined the further path of development of Turkmenistan, and also familiarized the French side with the progress of the construction project of the new administrative center of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, the Arkadag city.

Turkmenistan and France established relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation within the framework of international organizations, at the interstate level and in the inter-parliamentary sphere.