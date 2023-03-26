Turnout in parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan is more than 80 percent

The turnout in the elections to the parliament of Turkmenistan by 17:00 was 84,65%, Trend reports citing CEC of Turkmenistan.

"By 17:00, 83,88% of voters voted for the elections of deputies of Mejlis of Turkmenistan

More precisely, 86,02% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 84,65% in Balkan velayat, 83,37% in Dashoguz velayat, 82,10% in Lebap velayat, 83,98% in Mary velayat, 84,71% in Ashgabat city.

By 17:00, 84,08% of voters voted in the elections of members of velayat, etrap, and city halk maslahats.

More precisely, 86,02% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 84,65% in Balkan velayat, 83,37% in Dashoguz velayat, 82,10% in Lebap velayat, 83,98% in Mary velayat, 86,28% in Ashgabat city.

By 17:00, 83,79% of voters voted in the elections of members of gengeshes.

More precisely, 86,02% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 85,12% in Balkan velayat, 84,19% in Dashoguz velayat, 82,06% in Lebap velayat, 83,18% in Mary velayat", the CEC said in a statement.

The voting continues.