Germany triples mineral exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Turkmenistan imported 2.43 million euros worth of mineral products from Germany from January through February this year, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

According to the information, these figures in the reporting period are 3.2 times more than in the first two months of last year (753,570 euros).

According to Eurostat, Turkmenistan imported mineral products from Germany in February 2023 in the amount of almost 840,000 euros, which is 1.8 times, or 750,000 euros less than in January 2023 (1.59 million euros).

In general, Turkmenistan reduced imports of goods from Germany by 32.5 percent from January through February this year compared to the first two months of 2022 (35.09 million euros) to 23.68 million euros.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Germany for the first two months of 2023 amounted to over 23.97 million euros, which is 31.9 percent less than the same period last year (35.21 million euros).