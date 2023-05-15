IMF predicts slight decline in Turkmenistan's real GDP growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Turkmenistan's real GDP growth in 2023 is projected at 2.3 percent, Trend reports, citing the latest Regional Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the information, in the previous IMF forecast, Turkmenistan's real GDP growth was projected at 2.3 percent.

The IMF adds that Turkmenistan's real GDP growth will be 2.1 percent in 2024.

Furthermore, according to the IMF, Turkmenistan's real GDP growth in 2022 was 1.8 percent, in 2021 - 4.6 percent, and in 2020 it was 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the Government of Turkmenistan forecasts the growth of Turkmenistan's GDP in 2023 at the level of 6.5 percent.