China Southern Airlines resumes regular flights from Xi'an to Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. China Southern Airlines has resumed regular flights from Xi'an (China) to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) with a landing in the Chinese city of Urumqi, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the Xi'an - Urumqi - Ashgabat flight will be operated every Saturday. From Xi'an, passengers will depart at 17:30 (GMT+8) Beijing time and arrive in Ashgabat at 23:10 (GMT+5).

The return flight will depart from Ashgabat at 00:40 (GMT+5) on Sundays and arrive in Xi'an at 12:30 (GMT+8).

China Southern Airlines is the only carrier from China offering direct flights to the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

China Southern Airlines is based in Guangzhou (China). It is the largest Asian airline by fleet size, as well as the largest air carrier in Asia.

Meanwhile, at the moment, flights to Turkmenistan are operated by four foreign air carriers — Belarusian Belavia, S7 Airlines, FlyDubai and Turkish Airlines.