Turkmenistan unveils GDP growth rate for 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The growth rate of Turkmenistan's GDP from January through May 2023 remained at the level of 6.2 percent, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was announced by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Touching upon the key aspects of the domestic political strategy, the President stated the stable pace of development of the country's economy, as well as the successful implementation of all adopted social programs.

The head of state emphasized Turkmenistan's foreign policy, which, as before, is aimed at broad cooperation with the UN and other international organizations, including the OSCE, the EU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

During the meeting, the government reviewed the outcomes of its economic efforts for the first five months of 2023, deliberated on draft documents, and discussed the key objectives for the socio-economic development of the country.