Turkmenistan plans active construction of solar power plants

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 8. Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation plans to build solar power plants with a capacity of more than 6 MW in remote settlements of the country, Trend reports.

This was announced by the head of the Turkmenenergo renewable energy sources service Dovlet Allayarov at the international conference "Energy Prospects, New Technologies for the Development of Hydrocarbon Deposits".

According to him, at the moment, Turkmen specialists are actively studying international experience in the field of renewable energy sources and are conducting their own developments in this direction.

Furthermore, Allayarov noted that the construction of solar power plants should contribute to the development of "green" technologies in the country, environmental protection, and rational use of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has tremendous potential for harnessing solar energy. With more than 300 sunny days annually and with the average annual intensity of solar radiation ranging between 700–800 watts per square meter, the total technical potential of solar energy amounts to 655 GW.