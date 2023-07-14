Turkmenistan, UAE discuss furthering partnership expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 14. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, as well as prospects for further expansion of the partnership, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

The sides exchanged views on the results of Myahri Byashimova recent visit to the UAE, during which a number of meetings and events were held at the Foreign Ministry of this country and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The Turkmen side extended an invitation to the leadership and representatives of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy to pay a visit to Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Myahri Byashimova visited the UAE in June, where she held a number of negotiations, during which an agreement was reached on visiting teachers and students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan of the UAE Diplomatic Academy named after Anwar Gargash in the fall of 2023.