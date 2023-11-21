Berlin hosts Turkmen-German Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 21. The Turkmen-German business forum, under the auspices of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, was held at the Humboldt Carré Congress Center in Berlin on November 20 this year, Trend reports.

The event was attended by more than 200 delegates representing the business circles of the two countries, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and other state institutions of the country.

On the sidelines of the business forum, a number of negotiations were held between representatives of Turkmenistan with the leadership of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, major German companies, leading banks, and financial institutions.

During the meetings, priority directions for Turkmenistan's foreign economic strategy were discussed, in particular the development of mutually beneficial partnerships with advanced foreign financial and banking structures.

At the same time, the forum addressed the issues of studying the world's best practices in the introduction of digital technologies, electronic banking, and other relevant areas in this area.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between businessmen from Germany and Turkmenistan is an important stage in strengthening mutual economic ties. Entrepreneurs from both countries are actively exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation focused on the exchange of experience, technological solutions, and the creation of new business partnerships.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel