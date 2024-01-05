Turkmenistan, UAE discuss development of economic and investment co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including renewable energy, food security, infrastructure development, and other important industries, noting that these issues are of great importance for both countries to give additional impetus to sustainable development and progress.

The parties highly appreciated the peculiarity and development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation in various fields for the further development of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan is gaining new prospects based on mutual interests and strategic partnerships.

New agreements and initiatives contribute to the expansion of the exchange of experience in the fields of innovation, technology, and trade, creating favorable conditions for mutual growth and prosperity in the region.

