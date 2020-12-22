Russia to supply vaccine against COVID-19 for labor migrants from Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Russia will supply Uzbekistan with one million doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine against COVID-19 for labor migrants leaving for Russia to work, Russian Ambassador to the Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev said at a press conference, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

According to the information, a contract is also expected for the supply of EpiVacCrona, second Russian vaccine, to Uzbekistan in 2021.

The ambassador recalled that the first samples of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine were delivered to Uzbekistan by the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov as part of a working trip in early December.

It was noted that the samples were transferred to the Uzbek side for further testing necessary for registration and launch of industrial production of the vaccine in Uzbekistan. A representative of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service of Uzbekistan said that the authorities would soon make a decision on the use of the received batch.

Tyurdenev also said that Russia was the first to supply Uzbekistan free of charge test systems for diagnosing coronavirus, and Russian doctors and Rospotrebnadzor specialists worked in the 'red zones', with their Uzbek colleagues saving lives in hospitals and clinics in Uzbekistan.

“Tashkent also handed over to Moscow several consignments of humanitarian cargo with personal protective equipment,” he noted.

