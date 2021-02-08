Uzbekistan, EU talk trade part of Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and the European Union are holding the seventh round of negotiations on the trade part of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Trend reports referring to Dunyo news agency.

The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) will replace the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which has been in force since 1999.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that the EU and Uzbekistan expect to sign an EPCA in 2020. Negotiations on a new document began in February 2019, the sixth round was held in September 2020, also in an online format.

According to the embassy of Uzbekistan in Belgium, the event is chaired by Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov and Acting Head of the Department for Southern Neighbors, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia of the Directorate General for Trade of the European Commission Timo Hammaren.

The negotiations, which will end on February 12, are also attended by representatives of various ministries and departments of Uzbekistan and the institutions of the European Union. The parties within five days will discuss the sections of the draft of the above Agreement devoted to trade issues.

