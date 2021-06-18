Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 18 in Uzbekistan increased to 105,219, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 101,018 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 717 have died.

At the moment, 3,484 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 123 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 72 cases in Surkhandarya region, 65 cases in Samarkand region, 37 cases in Tashkent region, 17 cases in Jizzakh region, 14 cases each in Fergana, Bukhara regions, nine cases each in Namangan, Kashkadarya regions and in Karakalpakstan Republic, eight cases in Andijan region, three cases each in Syrdarya, Khorezm regions and two cases were revealed in Navoi region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

