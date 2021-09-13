Poland donates new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Polish government donated 252,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Uzbekistan on September 13, Trend reports citing UzA.

The cargo was handed over to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan by the Secretary of State, Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Paweł Soloch , as well as the head of the Government Strategic Reserves Agency, Michal Kuczmierowski.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccine will be distributed across the regions of the country and should be used within 40 days.

As part of the visit to Uzbekistan, talks are scheduled between Polish officials at the Presidential Security Council, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies.

The talks will touch upon, among other things, the situation in Afghanistan. In August, Tashkent gave permission to Warsaw to use Navoi airport for the evacuation from Kabul of citizens of Poland and other countries, including Afghanistan, as well as representatives of international organizations. The evacuees were transported by military aircraft from Kabul to Navoi, and from there by the Polish airline LOT - to Warsaw.

Moreoer, today Uzbekistan also received 1.214 million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine that arrived from the United States.