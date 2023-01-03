Uzbekistan boosts bus production in 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Uzbekistan significantly increased bus production from January through November 2022, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan produced a total of 1,125 buses.

The growth rate compared to the corresponding period in 2021 amounted to 32.8 percent.

The number of buses produced per month:

January - 1

February - 67

March - 61

April - 118

May - 129

June - 107

July - 78

August - 152

September - 138

October - 120

November - 154