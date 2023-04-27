Renewable energy capacity in Uzbekistan to quadruple - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. The total capacity of renewable electricity put into operation in Uzbekistan will be 2,000 MW by the end of 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), Trend reports from the scene.

According to Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has outlined the development of electricity production through renewable energy sources as one of the main directions of the economy.

"Over the next three years, this figure will quadruple - up to eight MW," he noted.

The president stressed that industrial development, namely the production of solar and wind panels, requires the active attraction of foreign investment.

"Uzbekistan continues to provide favorable conditions for foreign investors in the country, facilitating legislation and creating new business opportunities," Mirziyoyev added.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.