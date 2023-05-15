Azerbaijan's SOCAR continues to support staff dev't at Uzbekneftegaz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. In May this year, another group of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) employees working with the staff visited Uzbekneftegaz JSC, state-owned holding company of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

During the visit, SOCAR employees met with the management of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of the HR Department. The companies exchanged views on organizational development and normalization of personnel, work with personnel, recruitment, training, evaluation and stimulation of personnel, as well as exchange of experience.

The sides pointed out that the roadmap signed between the companies is of great importance in the development of bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of the visit, SOCAR team also met with the staff of Uzbekistan GTL, a gas-to-liquids plant in the country's Qashqadaryo region.

Meanwhile, in early April 2023, the first group of SOCAR employees visited the enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz.

The roadmap on cooperation development between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz was signed on July 5, 2022.