Presidents of Uzbekistan, Iran discuss expanding practical cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. A meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi took place on November 9 in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Raisi is on a visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

During the meeting, issues of further strengthening Uzbek-Iranian relations, expanding practical interaction in the field of trade, investment, innovation and transport were discussed.

The parties noted with satisfaction the ongoing active mutual contacts. The dynamics of growth in the volume of bilateral trade turnover continues. Cooperation projects are jointly implemented in various sectors of the economy.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of full-scale implementation of previously reached agreements at the highest level.

Opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation and localization, the agricultural sector, and logistics were noted.

The parties also considered issues on the regional agenda, including in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.