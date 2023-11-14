German Amandus Kehl helps Uzbekistan’s regional agricultural advancement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbek Namangan and the German Amandus Kehl company signed an agreement on the development of the region’s agriculture, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of a meeting between the administration of Uzbekistan’s Namangan regions, headed by Shavkatjon Abdurazakov, and representatives of German companies.

The agreement provides for the production of feed for livestock and the construction of fisheries complexes in the Chust district of the Namangan region.

Meanwhile, during the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum in Baku, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov said that Uzbekistan is interested in attracting $50 billion of foreign investment in the agricultural sector of the country.

The minister noted that the textile industry, gardening, animal husbandry, seed production, and others are important and promising sectors in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan.

Overall, companies have invested a total of 139.1 trillion Uzbek soums ($11.4 billion) in Uzbekistan in the first six months of 2023.

A significant share of these investments, 59 trillion soums ($4.8 billion), or 42.4 percent, account for foreign investment and loans directed to fixed capital.

