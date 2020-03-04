Travel of Iranian government officials to foreign countries canceled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

In Iran, all executive bodies and government officials' visits to foreign countries are canceled until the next announcement is made, said Iran's first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, Trend reports referring to the vice-president's information portal.

According to the decision, civil servants cannot participate in international conferences and exhibitions to prevent the re-entry of coronavirus into Iran.

The decision excludes the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and other exceptions may be made with the vice president's approval.

According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.