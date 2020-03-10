Iran Fisheries Organization to evaluate situation with exports amid COVID-19 spread

TEHRAN, Iran, March 10

Trend:

Iran's fish product exports haven't been affected by the coronavirus spread, but situation is being evaluated, the head of Iran's Fisheries Organization Nabiollah Khon Mirzaei told Trend.

"Currently there is no problem, and so far it's not clear how much recent events have effected the export. We should wait to see how things turn out," he said.

"The cargos of fishery products are usually being exported frozen and not fresh, so it should all be fine, but we must wait and see what happens," he said.

"Most of Iran's destination countries are challenged by the disease, including South East Asia and China," said Mirzaei.

Following the spread of coronavirus in Iran, Indian fishermen working in Iran have requested to leave the country.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 7,100 people have been infected, 237 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.