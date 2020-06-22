Iran's government to hire new work force through general exam

TEHRAN, Iran, June 22

Trend:

Iran's government is looking to employ new people for its public organizations, through a general exam, head of Iran's Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization Jamshid Ansari told Trend.

"No particular structure has priority in employment procedures, it all goes through the general employment exam," he said. "This way, the candidates will be picked."

He added that there's no gender discrimination in this kind of employment process.

"The government has officially announced the employment quotas that would decide the admissions for public organizations alongside national employment exam, according to the law," Ansari said.

"The employment quotas for veterans are 25 percent, while the quotas for the disabled are 3 percent and the rest are for general applicants," he added.

"These quotas do not have gender or marital priority, applicants in each category would compete in their own group of quotas," he said.

The head of Iran's Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization has previously told the media that in current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) 35,000 to 40,000 people are to be employed for public organizations.

The statistics of Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of Iran has shown the unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 is 36 percent, which way over the general unemployment rate (10.7 percent).