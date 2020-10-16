Iran, Slovakia to expand media cooperation
Following his visit with Slovakian officials, Iranian ambassador to Slovakia announced that Iran-Slovakia media cooperation will be strengthened, Trend reports citing Mehr.
In a tweet on Thursday, Bagherpour wrote that he had two cordial fruitful meetings with Chair of Slovak Radio and TV Jaroslav Reznik and the Director General of TASR Vladimir Puchala.
“In light of good ties, we agreed to extend, explore & pursue further cooperation between relevant partners of two sides, including IRIB & IRNA," he added.
