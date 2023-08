BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The oil spill occurred near the Iranian port of Genave on the coast of the Persian Gulf due to a leak in the underwater section of the pipeline connecting the Ahvaz field in the province of Khuzestan with the island of Kharg, where the oil terminal is located, Trend reports.

Teams of divers were sent to the site of the accident to repair the leak.

The volume of the oil spill was not specified.