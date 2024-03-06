Price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The new edition of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for approximately 367 million rials (about $8,738) on March 5, Trend reports.

On March 4, the coin was sold for approximately 352 million rials (about $8,380).

The previous edition of the coin was sold for 347 million rials (about $8,250).

The other versions of the new Bahar Azadi gold coin (different in weight and with pure gold content) include 1/4 Bahar Azadi gold coins and 1/2 Bahar Azadi gold coins.

A 1/2 gold coin was sold for about 205 million rials (about $4880), and a ¼ gold coin was sold for about 135 million rials (about $3,202).

The price of one gram of 18-karat gold stood at 31.4 million rials (about $747).

To note, the coins appeared in Iran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Central Bank of Iran issued the coins, making them available for wholesale and retail sales.

The old gold coins were minted between 1979 and 1991, following which the bank issued new ones.

