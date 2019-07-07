Iran further ceases its commitments to JCPOA

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Iran further ceases its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) starting from today, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference regarding the matter, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

According to Araghchi, Iran will no longer fulfill its commitments stated in the JCPOA with regards to the 3.67-percent limit on uranium enrichment and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility. In connection with this, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif issued a letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

In January 2016, the JCPOA was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (USA, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year. In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed. Iran announced on May 8, 2019 that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations.

