Iran's cooperation would not go beyond IAEA safeguards - Iran's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

Trend:

Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) would no longer go beyond IAEA's safeguards from this day (February 23), said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports via ILNA.

"The parliament's law has been implemented from today (February 23) and we had officially informed the IAEA on February 15 about the implementation of the law," said Zarif.

"The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran to make arrangements to ensure about the implementation of the law and we reached agreement that the recorded footage (in nuclear facilities) would never be at the IAEA's disposal but the implementation of the IAEA's safeguards will continue but it would not go beyond that," he said.

"We held talks with various countries including P4+1, Russia and China and three European countries and EU, although the topic of Iran reducing its JCPOA commitments has been discussed for more than two years," he said.

"The Europeans did not comply with their JCPOA commitments in addition to 11 commitments that were stated in 2018," Zarif said.

"The Europeans left Iranian companies and did not support their own companies against US sanctions they violated their commitments," he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi has stated after his visit to the Islamic Republic, Iran will begin offering its inspectors ‘less access’ but still allow agency to monitor Iran's nuclear program for up to three months.