Iran sees new chapter in JCPOA revival - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.7

Trend:

Iran is witnessing a new chapter in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and a united voice from the JCPOA signatories, said the Iranian President.

"We are witnessing a new chapter in revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, all (signatory) countries of the deal are gathered in Vienna in different combinations including P4+1 with Iran and P4+1 and the US or in any other form today united voice is heard," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"All sides of this nuclear deal have reached the conclusion that there is no better way than the JCPOA and no path except full implementation of the deal commitments that is a new success for Iran. In the current sanction situation, the maximum pressure policy has failed and I would clearly say there is no way but to have negotiations," he noted.

"If you (US) are ready we are ready to have direct negotiation if you are not ready we are ready for indirect negotiation with P4+1. Iran would return to all JCPOA commitments if the US would return and we would see it being implemented in practice," the president added.