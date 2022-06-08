Iran removes two IAEA surveillance cameras - official

TEHRAN, Iran, June 8. Iran has no hidden and unwritten nuclear activities and there are no unreported sites, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He referred to the draft resolution by the United States, Britain, Germany, and France criticizing Iran for not fully answering the U.N. nuclear watchdog's questions.

Eslami announced that Iran turned off two of the IAEA surveillance cameras.

AEOI official stated that two cameras have been removed from the IAEA surveillance cameras in Iran.

"So far, the IAEA has not been ungrateful for Iran's extensive cooperation. From today, relevant authorities have ordered that surveillance cameras of the Online Enrichment Meter (OLEM) be shut down” he said.