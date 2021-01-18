Iranian COVID-19 vaccine enters fourth stage of human trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The permission for the fourth stage of the human trial of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has been issued, the head of the supervisory team for the vaccine manufactured by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) announced.

“Seven other volunteers will receive the Iranian vaccine,” Hamed Hosseini, the head of the supervisory team for the vaccine manufactured by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“The second dose of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine will be injected into some volunteers this week,” he said. “So far, 14 volunteers have received the Iranian coronavirus vaccine in three stages.”

Referring to the general condition of 14 volunteers of this project he said that the general condition of these people is good.

Hosseini announced the entire period of vaccination of volunteers takes 2 months.

"Total of 56 volunteers are present at this stage during which the vaccine will be given to them," he noted

He reminded that two doses of vaccine are given to the volunteers.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020.