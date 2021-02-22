Iran's Deputy Minister of Health discusses ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Iran`s Deputy Minister of Health announced that by the end of the current Iranian year (ends on March 21), about 1.3 million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Referring to the Iran-Cuba joint Covid-19 vaccine, Iraj Harirchi said that “The joint Iran-Cuba vaccine may be ready by May, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that all vaccines produced or imported into the country will be distributed to the target groups in accordance with the schedule made by National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

"There will be no discrimination, priority, or delay in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination is carried out according to scientific and fair standards. Most countries in the world will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the Iranian year. So until next year's presidential election, we cannot imagine a 100 percent vaccination," Harirchi added.