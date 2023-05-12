Yerevan confirms losses, following provocation of Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Armenian Defense Ministry reported the death of one and the injury of another one of its servicemen as a result of a provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Armenians also began to use D-30 howitzers and attack UAVs. Today, Azerbaijani Army units detected Armenian attack UAVs in a timely manner and neutralized them before reaching the target using electronic warfare.