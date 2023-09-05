Necessary to take responsibility for one's own actions - Russian MFA responds to Armenian PM's statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. It is necessary to be able to take responsibility for one's own actions, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, commenting upon the recent statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

"Of late, the Armenian prime minister has made a number of statements. I believe that the best way to sum up all of these points is to simply say that each person should be capable of accepting responsibility for their own actions rather than constantly searching for the guilty. If one feels guilty, they should take ownership of their own actions rather than abdicating that duty to someone else. This is the distinction between a politician, a statesman, and a passerby who doesn't consider the national interests of his country. Again, you must be able to accept accountability for your own deeds. Otherwise, it seems like a tale about a lousy dancer," she said.

Also, in an interview with La Repubblica, Pashinyan said that Russia, whether taking or not taking any action in the South Caucasus, is distancing itself from the region.

"There are processes that lead to the idea that one day we will simply wake up and see that Russia is not here," he asserted.

Moscow expressed extreme dissatisfaction with Pashinyan's remarks, noting that Russia is not going to leave the South Caucasus.