BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reverted to emotional outbursts and hastily contacted heads of state and government from various countries.

So, recently he called US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and now he had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron informed Pashinyan that in connection with the current situation, France will initiate an urgent meeting in the UN Security Council.

Who is next?