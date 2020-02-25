Chinese companies in Georgia report on implementation of WHO recommendations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Chinese companiesoperating in Georgia reported to Georgian Department of Roads and the country's Ministry of Health on compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and quarantine conditions, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The ministry intends to develop additional recommendations for Chinese companies operating in Georgia and monitor their implementation to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the report said.

"We have already decided that an additional group of specialists from the Ministry of Health will be created, and they will familiarize themselves with the current situation in Georgia," said Eka Goliadze, representative of the national Center for Emergency Care and Emergency Coordination.

The Georgian Department of Roads recently called on Chinese companies to refrain from importing additional labor force from China.

This request applies to Chinese companies working on the Department of Roads projects. Currently, two Chinese companies are engaged in the construction of an autobahn and bridges in different parts of the country.

The restrictions will continue until the relevant authorities are confident that the companies are properly complying with all the standards and recommendations necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356