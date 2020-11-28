Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28

Georgia has reported 4,472 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases confirmed since late-February to 127,942, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the new 4,472 new cases: 1,784 were reported in Tbilisi, 683 were reported in Adjara, 662 were reported in Imereti, 292 were reported in Kvemo Kartli, 247 were reported in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, 228 were reported in Kakheti, 192 were reported in Shida Kartli, 127 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, 123 were reported in Guria, 93 were reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti, 41 were reported in Racha Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti

Meanwhile, 4,058 people have recovered, increasing the overall recoveries to 106,328, while with 34 new fatality cases, the number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 1,195.

Stricter state-imposed restrictions aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus enter into force on November 28, including a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

