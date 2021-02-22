Georgian PM candidate to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Irakli Garibashvili, who is likely to become the next Prime Minister of Georgia, said that one of his first visits will be Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia.

At a meeting of the political council of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party on February 18, a decision was unanimously adopted to nominate Irakli Garibashvili as a candidate for prime minister of the country.

Georgian prime minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned. Gakharia cited disagreements in his team as the reason for his decision.

