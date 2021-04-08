Georgian Health Ministry to record Covid-19 vaccination volunteers

Georgian Health Ministry will launch a new website to register Covid-19 vaccination volunteers and track their preferences for various coronavirus jabs, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze explained that the citizens, regardless of the age group, would be able to book the injection. They will also be able to choose among the available vaccines in Georgia.

Minister noted that this move would notify the health authorities of the citizens’ choice of vaccines.

The country’s Vaccination Council also decided to greenlight a special list to identify people at high risk via existing databases. Tikaradze added that those people would be able to book an appointment for the coronavirus shot.