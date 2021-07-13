Mayor of Tbilisi to visit Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze will pay an official visit to Baku on July 13-14, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.
According to the data, during the visit a twinning memorandum between Tbilisi and Baku is expected to be signed.
Summit meetings are also planned in various formats.
The visiting delegation also includes the Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili.
---
