Mayor of Tbilisi to visit Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze will pay an official visit to Baku on July 13-14, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

According to the data, during the visit a twinning memorandum between Tbilisi and Baku is expected to be signed.

Summit meetings are also planned in various formats.

The visiting delegation also includes the Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili.

