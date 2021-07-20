GD picks incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze to run for mayor

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party nominated incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze to run for mayor of the capital in the upcoming local elections, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze opened the nomination ceremony held at Mtatsminda Park. He announced the launch of the pre-election campaign for the upcoming local elections from today. The GD Chair said the local elections bear a decisive weight to the ruling team. “With truth and unity, we will win together for the welfare of our country,” Kobakhidze said.

When addressing the gathered audience, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked GD supporters for voting for the ruling party in previous elections. “Georgian Dream is the only non-alternative political force in our country that can preserve peace and stability and ensure development and real prosperity of our citizens,” Garibashvili claimed.

Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava pledged that the local elections would meet high standards.

Incumbent Mayor Kakha Kaladze also appealed to journalists saying violence kills the future of the country. He urged for the defeat of hatred and called for unity. Kakha Kaladze also summed up the work done and listed various achievements under the concept of “City of Life.” “Life should be vivid in every district. Tbilisi unites everybody,” he claimed.

As the ruling party nominated its municipal candidates, journalists rallied. Holding photos of the July 5 violence victims, the media demanded punishment of all those who physically assaulted civilians and journalists during the anti-Tbilisi Pride rallies. The protesters also demanded the resignation of the government. Law enforcers mobilized on the spot several hours ahead. Only accredited journalists attended the event.

Kakha Kaladze will run for Tbilisi Mayor for the second time in the municipal elections on October 2, 2021. He won the local elections in 2017.