NCDC Head concerned as number of first COVID-19 shots drops in Georgia

The epidemiological situation is slowly stabilizing in Georgia, but daily positive cases are still high, said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

He stressed the need for vaccination as the number of the first coronavirus shots has dwindled. “This poses a threat for the country as the whole world is concerned over the new Omicron variant.”

Gamkrelidze noted that those 60 and over must get vaccinated as “this age group is particularly vulnerable to all the strains. “