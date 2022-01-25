Georgia's giant auto dealer expanding South-West, opens branches in Ukraine, UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia's Tegeta Motors company continues to work on expanding its reach, setting up its branches in Ukraine and the UAE in 2021, the company's CEO Vakhtang Kacharava, said in an interview with Russia's Commersant, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the CEO, the company also continued to expand its business cooperation, a number of new companies started working with Tegeta Motors, which will lead to business development and contribution to significant projects in Georgia.

Tegeta Motors is the largest auto dealing company in South Caucasus and Central Asia. The company employs about 2,500 people, and is one of the biggest employers in Georgia.

The company enjoys 26 branches across Georgia, more than 2,000 wholesale facilities, 9 daughter companies and does business with some 300 partner global brands.

