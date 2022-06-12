European company Griteka Logistics opens office in Tbilisi with 300 jobs

Griteka Logistics, one of the largest asset-based logistics companies in Europe, is opening an office in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, where the newly-established Girteka Global Business Services will begin operations in 2022, Enterprise Georgia announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Creating over 300 jobs over the next two years, the company plans to expand its operations in the country to recruit more talent and satisfy its growth needs and strengthen its position in the logistics market, says the agency.

The new services company will look to employ about 50 people this year, doubling in size in various departments including IT, human resources and other areas in 2023.

The decision to grow in an additional international market will strengthen the company’s bid to be amongst the top 10 logistics companies in Europe by 2026, as an expanded talent pool will allow Girteka to increase its operational capabilities in Europe and Nordics", the company has said.

Martynas Sarapinas, the company’s Chief Information Officer, said it had chosen Georgia out of a shortlist of six countries, all of which went through "a very deep due diligence process by us, where we looked at several factors, including the talent pool, education and competence level, business climate, and the cost of doing business in the country over the following years".

Based in Lithuania, Girteka Logistics transports more than 880,000 full truckloads every year with over 9,000 trucks operating in Europe, Scandinavia, and CIS countries. The company employs over 21,000 people.