Canadian Prime Minister self-isolating after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

World 13 March 2020 00:00 (UTC+04:00)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating as his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is being probed for the COVID-19 virus, after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom, communications director Cameron said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results", Ahmad said in a statement.

Trudeau will perform his duties from home and is urging the public to follow the safety guidelines outlined by Canadian public health officials, the statement said.

According to Health Canada, there are 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario, 39 cases in British Columbia, 14 cases in Alberta and 7 cases in Quebec.

On 11 March, Canada’s public health agency announced that a Canadian recently repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested positive for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

