G20 meeting on Afghanistan planned for September 22
A meeting of G20 on the situation in Afghanistan is planned for September 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, sources familiar with the course of preparations for the event told TASS, Trend reports.
According to one of the sources, the format of the meeting is being worked out. Another source has confirmed these plans, but added that the event has not been finalized.
