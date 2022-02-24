Canada PM Trudeau announces more sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits
Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and major Russian banks, and canceling all export permits, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.
