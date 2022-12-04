Troops from joint group of forces training as one single army — Belarusian president

Troops from the Belarusian-Russian joint group of forces are training as one signal army, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are training as one single group, one single army. Everyone knows about it. We’ve made no secret of it," he noted.

"Our officers and your officers are training the guys, both Belarusians and Russians, in order to make sure that if the need arises, the defenders of the Union State are capable of repelling any aggression," Lukashenko pointed out.

The Belarusian leader explained that the activities were taking place based on the agreements made by the two countries’ presidents.

Lukashenko also said that his meeting with Shoigu was a continuation of his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, dedicated to ways to ensure the territorial integrity of the two countries.