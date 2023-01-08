Moldova interested in joint gas purchases with EU

Moldova is interested in the joint gas purchase platform, proposed by the European Commission earlier, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said during the meeting with European People's Party MEP Manfred Weber in Germany on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Gavrilita reaffirmed our country’s interest in purchasing natural gas at the joint EU procurement platform," the Moldovan Cabinet press office said. "Access to this platform will allow us to ramp up the process of reinforcement of Moldova’s energy security."

Moldova currently experiences an energy crisis due to a price hike for natural gas and electricity, which provoked price increase and protests across the country. In addition, Gazprom has reduced the daily gas supply for Moldova by 30% in October. The Russian company explained this by technical problems, caused by the limited transit through Ukraine, but Moldovan authorities hold the Russian gas company responsible for the crisis.

Currently, Moldova covers the gas deficit from its reserves established last year, as well as by purchasing the fuel from other suppliers.