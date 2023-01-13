Thailand launches tourism promotion campaign to boost economy

Thailand's tourism authority on Thursday announced an annual plan to boost its economy through elevated and experience-based tourism, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the theme of "Amazing New Chapters," the new campaign aims for a full resumption of Thai tourism this year, which is expected to generate about 2.38 trillion baht (about 71.12 billion U.S. dollars), or 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.

The beyond-goal achievement of tourism last year, with a total of 11.8 million foreign arrivals and 189 million domestic trips, reflected very positive signs for the tourism recovery, Yuthasak said.

For the Chinese and other international markets, the TAT will move forward by focusing on new segments of tourists, easing airline seat shortages, and promoting overland journeys, Deputy TAT Governor Tanes Petsuwan told the briefing.

The TAT will be working with airlines to help resume flights between Thailand and China as there are about 70 percent fewer flights compared to 2019, Tanes said.

"Aside from road connectivity in the north, the China-Laos railway is now a game changer, connecting China's southern region to the northeastern part of Thailand," he said.

According to the TAT, the Southeast Asian kingdom is expected to welcome around 25 million international arrivals this year, with 5 million of them being Chinese tourists.