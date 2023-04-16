IS militants gun down 32 truffle hunters in central Syria

Islamic State (IS) militants gunned down 32 truffle hunters in Syria's central Hama province on Sunday, according to a report from the pro-government al-Watan online newspaper, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The victims were collecting truffles in the Doizin area, located in a desert region to the east of Salamiyeh city in the countryside of Hama.

The bodies of 26 of the slain workers have been taken to the hospital, the report said.

The attack is the latest of a string of IS attacks against Syrian truffle hunters in desert regions. In February, 53 civilians were killed by IS militants while collecting truffles in the central province of Homs.